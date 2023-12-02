Held from November 30 - December 2, Sepp Straka is set to play in the 2023 Hero World Challenge at Albany in Nassau, Bahamas.

Looking to wager on Sepp Straka at the Hero World Challenge this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +3300 to pick up the win this weekend. Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you need before you make your picks.

Hero World Challenge Time and Date Info

Date: November 30 - December 2, 2023

November 30 - December 2, 2023 Course: Albany

Albany Location: Nassau, Bahamas

Nassau, Bahamas Par: 72 / 7,449 yards

72 / 7,449 yards Straka Odds to Win: +3300 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Sepp Straka Insights

Straka has finished better than par eight times and shot eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 18 rounds.

He has recorded the best score of the day in one of his last 18 rounds, while scoring among the top five in four rounds and the top 10 on six occasions.

Straka has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

Straka has finished in the top five once in his past five events.

He has made the cut in four of his past five events.

In his past five tournaments, Straka has posted a score better than average in two of them.

Straka has qualified for the weekend three times in a row, and hopes to extend that run this week.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 29 -5 279 1 17 3 5 $5M

Hero World Challenge Insights and Stats

Straka finished 10th when he last played this event, which was in 2022.

This event will take place on a par 72 that registers at 7,449 yards, 448 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Albany has a recent scoring average of -8.

Courses that Straka has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,338 yards, 111 yards shorter than the 7,449-yard Albany this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -4 among finishers, higher than the -8 average at this course.

Straka's Last Time Out

Straka finished in the 0 percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the TOUR Championship, with an average of 3.31 strokes.

His 3.88-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the TOUR Championship was strong, putting him in the 90th percentile of the field.

Straka shot better than 97% of the field at the TOUR Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.00 strokes per hole, compared to the field average of 4.36.

Straka fared worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, recording a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the TOUR Championship (the other participants averaged 2.0).

On the 16 par-3s at the TOUR Championship, Straka recorded more bogeys or worse (five) than the tournament average (2.7).

Straka's 13 birdies or better on par-4s at the TOUR Championship were more than the field average of 9.5.

In that most recent competition, Straka's performance on the 48 par-4s included a bogey or worse eight times (compared to the field's better average, 7.8).

Straka ended the TOUR Championship outperforming the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (5.1) with seven on the eight par-5 holes.

The field at the TOUR Championship averaged 0.3 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Straka finished without one.

