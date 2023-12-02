Saturday's WAC slate includes the Abilene Christian Wildcats (2-2, 0-0 WAC) versus the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (2-1, 0-0 WAC) at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

SFA vs. Abilene Christian Game Information

SFA Top Players (2022-23)

  • Sadaidriene Hall: 13.1 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • AJ Cajuste: 9.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK
  • Nigel Hawkins: 11.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Latrell Jossell: 11.8 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
  • Nana Antwi-Boasiako: 7.5 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 1 BLK

Abilene Christian Top Players (2022-23)

  • Tobias Cameron: 9.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Damien Daniels: 8.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK
  • Airion Simmons: 9.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Ali Abdou Dibba: 9.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Immanuel Allen: 10.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

SFA vs. Abilene Christian Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Abilene Christian Rank Abilene Christian AVG SFA AVG SFA Rank
95th 75 Points Scored 75.8 77th
211th 71.1 Points Allowed 70 174th
298th 29.6 Rebounds 31.4 201st
142nd 8.9 Off. Rebounds 9.2 109th
219th 7 3pt Made 6.3 288th
24th 15.7 Assists 15.1 46th
224th 12.3 Turnovers 14.4 342nd

