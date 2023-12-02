When the No. 25 SMU Mustangs square off against the No. 17 Tulane Green Wave at 4:00 PM on Saturday, December 2, our projection system predicts the Mustangs will take home the win. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can see below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

SMU vs. Tulane Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction SMU (+3) Over (46.5) SMU 28, Tulane 24

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

SMU Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Tulane vs. SMU? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

The Mustangs have a 43.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Mustangs are 6-5-0 against the spread this year.

SMU has not yet covered the spread as underdogs of 3 points or more this season (0-2).

The teams have hit the over in four of the Mustangs' 11 games with a set total.

The average total in SMU games this season is 12.2 more points than the point total of 46.5 for this outing.

Tulane Betting Info (2023)

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Green Wave's implied win probability is 61.5%.

Against the spread, the Green Wave are 5-6-0 this season.

In games they were favored in by 3 points or more so far this season, the Tulane went 5-5 against the spread.

Tulane has had two games (out of 11) hit the over this year.

The total for this game is 46.5, 7.1 points fewer than the average total in Tulane games thus far this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mustangs vs. Green Wave 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Tulane 27.9 18.3 30.9 21.4 23.8 14 SMU 41.8 17.7 52.3 12.5 31.3 22.8

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.