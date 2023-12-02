The Dallas Stars (13-5-3) host the Tampa Bay Lightning (10-9-5) -- who've lost three straight -- on Saturday at 2:00 PM ET.

Watch the action on BSSW, BSSUN, and NHL Network as the Stars attempt to knock off the Lightning.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW, BSSUN, and NHL Network

Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Stars vs Lightning Additional Info

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars have allowed 60 total goals (2.9 per game), ranking eighth in league action for the fewest goals against.

The Stars' 70 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the 14th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

Over the past 10 games, the Stars have secured 70.0% of the possible points with a 6-2-2 record.

Defensively, the Stars have allowed 30 goals (3.0 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.9 goals per game (39 total) during that time.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Joe Pavelski 21 10 11 21 18 7 50.6% Jason Robertson 21 6 14 20 16 15 - Roope Hintz 20 8 10 18 5 6 53.8% Matt Duchene 20 6 11 17 5 11 57% Tyler Seguin 21 7 9 16 8 6 54.4%

Lightning Stats & Trends

The Lightning have given up 85 total goals this season (3.5 per game), 31st in the league.

The Lightning are second in the league in scoring (82 goals, 3.4 per game).

Over the past 10 contests, the Lightning have gone 4-5-1 (65.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive end, the Lightning have allowed 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have put up 29 goals during that span.

Lightning Key Players