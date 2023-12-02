Saturday's NHL matchup between the Dallas Stars (13-5-3) and the Tampa Bay Lightning (10-9-5) at American Airlines Center sees the Stars as home favorites (-155 moneyline odds to win) against the Lightning (+125). The game starts at 2:00 PM ET on BSSW, BSSUN, and NHL Network.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Stars vs. Lightning Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW, BSSUN, and NHL Network

BSSW, BSSUN, and NHL Network Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Stars vs. Lightning Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Stars vs Lightning Additional Info

Stars vs. Lightning Betting Trends

Tampa Bay has combined with its opponent to score over 6 goals in 17 of 24 games this season.

The Stars are 12-7 when favored on the moneyline this season.

The Lightning have been the underdog 11 times this season, and upset their opponent in five, or 45.5%, of those games.

Dallas is 6-1 (winning 85.7% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -155 or shorter.

Tampa Bay has played with moneyline odds of +125 or longer two times this season, and split 1-1.

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Stars Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-2-2 4-6 7-3-0 6 3.9 3 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-2-2 3.9 3 10 30.3% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-5-1 5-5 3-7-0 6.5 2.9 3.2 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-5-1 2.9 3.2 10 32.3% Record as ML Favorite 6-4 Record as ML Underdog 0-0 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 7 Games Under Total 3 Record as ML Favorite 1-3 Record as ML Underdog 3-2 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 7

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.