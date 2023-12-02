The UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (0-6) bring a six-game skid into a home matchup with the Tarleton State Texans (1-4), losers of four straight. It tips at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Tarleton State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: UTRGV Fieldhouse in Edinburg, Texas

UTRGV Fieldhouse in Edinburg, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Tarleton State vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Scoring Comparison

The Texans' 70.6 points per game are only 0.7 fewer points than the 71.3 the Vaqueros allow to opponents.

UT Rio Grande Valley is 0-4 when it gives up fewer than 70.6 points.

The 58.3 points per game the Vaqueros average are the same as the Texans allow.

This year the Vaqueros are shooting 36.5% from the field, only 0.5% higher than Texans concede.

The Texans' 46.3 shooting percentage from the field is 3.1 higher than the Vaqueros have conceded.

Tarleton State Leaders

Andjela Bigovic: 7.6 PTS, 1.8 BLK, 35.4 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (4-for-22)

7.6 PTS, 1.8 BLK, 35.4 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (4-for-22) Elise Turrubiates: 9.0 PTS, 55.2 FG%, 100.0 3PT% (3-for-3)

9.0 PTS, 55.2 FG%, 100.0 3PT% (3-for-3) Teresa Da Silva: 11.3 PTS, 2.5 STL, 39.0 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22)

11.3 PTS, 2.5 STL, 39.0 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22) Lexi Bull: 5.4 PTS, 70.6 FG%, 100.0 3PT% (2-for-2)

5.4 PTS, 70.6 FG%, 100.0 3PT% (2-for-2) Jakoriah Long: 8.8 PTS, 47.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tarleton State Schedule