The TCU Horned Frogs (6-0) carry a six-game winning streak into a road contest against the Georgetown Hoyas (5-2), winners of four straight. It tips at 5:30 PM ET (on Fox Sports 1) on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

TCU vs. Georgetown Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

TCU Stats Insights

The Horned Frogs are shooting 53.7% from the field this season, 11.1 percentage points higher than the 42.6% the Hoyas allow to opponents.

TCU has a 6-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.6% from the field.

The Horned Frogs are the 54th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hoyas rank 74th.

The Horned Frogs record 21.7 more points per game (93) than the Hoyas allow (71.3).

TCU is 6-0 when scoring more than 71.3 points.

TCU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

TCU averaged 77.9 points per game last year at home, which was 5.5 more points than it averaged away from home (72.4).

At home, the Horned Frogs gave up 12.8 fewer points per game (63.5) than in away games (76.3).

TCU sunk 5.4 three-pointers per game with a 30.2% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 0.4 more threes and 1.7% points better than it averaged in road games (5 threes per game, 28.5% three-point percentage).

