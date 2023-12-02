TCU vs. Georgetown December 2 Tickets & Start Time
The Georgetown Hoyas (2-2) will meet the TCU Horned Frogs (4-0) at 5:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. This contest is available via Fox Sports 1.
TCU vs. Georgetown Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
TCU Top Players (2022-23)
- Damion Baugh: 12.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 5.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Emanuel Miller: 12.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Mike Miles: 17.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- JaKobe Coles: 8.6 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Charles O'Bannon Jr.: 7.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.0 BLK
Georgetown Top Players (2022-23)
- Amir "Primo" Spears: 16.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Brandon Murray: 13.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Akok Akok: 6.5 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 2.0 BLK
- Qudus Wahab: 9.6 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Jay Heath: 12.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
TCU vs. Georgetown Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Georgetown Rank
|Georgetown AVG
|TCU AVG
|TCU Rank
|231st
|69.5
|Points Scored
|75.3
|90th
|349th
|78.1
|Points Allowed
|68.4
|123rd
|101st
|33.0
|Rebounds
|33.3
|86th
|96th
|9.4
|Off. Rebounds
|10.3
|39th
|324th
|5.8
|3pt Made
|5.6
|336th
|274th
|11.9
|Assists
|16.1
|18th
|175th
|11.8
|Turnovers
|11.4
|132nd
