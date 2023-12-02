Saturday's game between the Rice Owls (4-3) and the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (3-3) at American Bank Center has a projected final score of 63-60 based on our computer prediction, with Rice securing the victory. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM on December 2.

The Islanders head into this contest following a 60-52 victory over Texas State on Sunday.

Texas A&M-CC vs. Rice Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas

Texas A&M-CC vs. Rice Score Prediction

Prediction: Rice 63, Texas A&M-CC 60

Other Southland Predictions

Texas A&M-CC Schedule Analysis

When the Islanders beat the Texas State Bobcats, who are ranked No. 159 in our computer rankings, on November 26 by a score of 60-52, it was their best win of the season thus far.

The Islanders have two losses versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 28th-most in Division 1.

Texas A&M-CC 2023-24 Best Wins

60-52 at home over Texas State (No. 159) on November 26

Texas A&M-CC Leaders

Alecia Westbrook: 10.8 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.3 STL, 41.7 FG%

10.8 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.3 STL, 41.7 FG% Paige Allen: 7.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 30.8 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10)

7.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 30.8 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10) Nabaweeyah McGill: 5.2 PTS, 1.7 BLK, 37.5 FG%

5.2 PTS, 1.7 BLK, 37.5 FG% Torie Sevier: 9.6 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 63.3 FG%

9.6 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 63.3 FG% Mireia Aguado: 7.7 PTS, 1.8 STL, 52.9 FG%

Texas A&M-CC Performance Insights

The Islanders outscore opponents by 7.9 points per game (scoring 65.7 points per game to rank 199th in college basketball while giving up 57.8 per contest to rank 80th in college basketball) and have a +47 scoring differential overall.

