The Texas A&M-CC Islanders (3-3) face the Rice Owls (4-3) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to see our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Texas A&M-CC Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas

American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Texas A&M-CC vs. Rice Scoring Comparison

The Owls score an average of 65.6 points per game, 7.8 more points than the 57.8 the Islanders allow.

Rice has put together a 4-1 record in games it scores more than 57.8 points.

Texas A&M-CC's record is 3-0 when it gives up fewer than 65.6 points.

The Islanders record 65.7 points per game, 6.6 more points than the 59.1 the Owls allow.

Texas A&M-CC is 3-0 when scoring more than 59.1 points.

Rice has a 4-0 record when allowing fewer than 65.7 points.

The Islanders are making 39.0% of their shots from the field, 2% higher than the Owls allow to opponents (37.0%).

Texas A&M-CC Leaders

Alecia Westbrook: 10.8 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.3 STL, 41.7 FG%

10.8 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.3 STL, 41.7 FG% Paige Allen: 7.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 30.8 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10)

7.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 30.8 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10) Nabaweeyah McGill: 5.2 PTS, 1.7 BLK, 37.5 FG%

5.2 PTS, 1.7 BLK, 37.5 FG% Torie Sevier: 9.6 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 63.3 FG%

9.6 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 63.3 FG% Mireia Aguado: 7.7 PTS, 1.8 STL, 52.9 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Texas A&M-CC Schedule