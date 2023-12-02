The Big 12 Championship Game is between the No. 7 Texas Longhorns (11-1) and the No. 19 Oklahoma State Cowboys (9-3) on December 2, 2023, starting at 12:00 PM ET, airing on ABC.

Texas ranks 27th in total defense this year (325.3 yards allowed per game), but has been playing really well on offense, ranking 14th-best in the FBS with 460.4 total yards per game. Oklahoma State has sputtering on defense, ranking 19th-worst with 423.2 total yards allowed per game. It has been more effective offensively, generating 432.8 total yards per contest (30th-ranked).

Texas vs. Oklahoma State Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

Arlington, Texas Venue: AT&T Stadium

Texas vs. Oklahoma State Key Statistics

Texas Oklahoma State 460.4 (14th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 432.8 (31st) 325.3 (27th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 423.2 (115th) 188.3 (25th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 167.3 (57th) 272.1 (31st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 265.4 (37th) 15 (46th) Turnovers (Rank) 17 (71st) 21 (18th) Takeaways (Rank) 20 (27th)

Texas Stats Leaders

Quinn Ewers has recorded 2,709 yards (225.8 ypg) on 213-of-305 passing with 17 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.

Jonathon Brooks has carried the ball 186 times for a team-high 1,138 yards on the ground and has found the end zone 10 times as a runner. He's also tacked on 25 catches for 286 yards (23.8 per game) and one touchdown in the pass game.

CJ Baxter has been handed the ball 117 times this year and racked up 553 yards (46.1 per game) with three touchdowns.

Xavier Worthy's 883 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 105 times and has collected 67 receptions and five touchdowns.

Adonai Mitchell has reeled in 45 passes while averaging 58.7 yards per game and scoring nine touchdowns.

Ja'Tavion Sanders has been the target of 51 passes and compiled 31 receptions for 502 yards, an average of 41.8 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Oklahoma State Stats Leaders

Alan Bowman has 2,808 passing yards, or 234 per game, so far this season. He has completed 59.9% of his passes and has thrown 10 touchdowns with 11 interceptions.

Ollie Gordon is his team's leading rusher with 245 carries for 1,579 yards, or 131.6 per game. He's found paydirt 20 times on the ground, as well. Gordon has also chipped in with 33 catches for 272 yards and one receiving touchdown.

Jaden Nixon has been given 50 carries and totaled 197 yards with one touchdown.

Brennan Presley has hauled in 737 receiving yards on 74 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring five touchdowns as a receiver.

Rashod Owens has caught 49 passes and compiled 646 receiving yards (53.8 per game) with one touchdown.

Leon Johnson III's 43 targets have resulted in 27 grabs for 446 yards and one touchdown.

