Saturday's game at MGM Grand Garden Arena has the No. 11 Gonzaga Bulldogs (5-1) matching up with the USC Trojans (5-2) at 10:00 PM (on December 2). Our computer prediction projects a win for Gonzaga by a score of 75-70, who is slightly favored by our model.

There is no line set for the game.

USC vs. Gonzaga Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Venue: MGM Grand Garden Arena

USC vs. Gonzaga Score Prediction

Prediction: Gonzaga 75, USC 70

Spread & Total Prediction for USC vs. Gonzaga

Computer Predicted Spread: Gonzaga (-4.8)

Gonzaga (-4.8) Computer Predicted Total: 144.6

USC is 3-2-0 against the spread this season compared to Gonzaga's 2-3-0 ATS record. A total of four out of the Trojans' games this season have hit the over, and two of the Bulldogs' games have gone over.

USC Performance Insights

The Trojans' +74 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 10.6 points per game) is a result of scoring 79.3 points per game (98th in college basketball) while allowing 68.7 per contest (138th in college basketball).

USC pulls down 33.1 rebounds per game (186th in college basketball) while allowing 31.9 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 1.2 boards per game.

USC hits 8.6 three-pointers per game (88th in college basketball) at a 38.5% rate (38th in college basketball), compared to the 7.9 its opponents make while shooting 30.7% from deep.

The Trojans average 98.7 points per 100 possessions on offense (102nd in college basketball), and give up 85.5 points per 100 possessions (100th in college basketball).

USC has committed 13.1 turnovers per game (260th in college basketball play) while forcing 12.1 (187th in college basketball).

Gonzaga Performance Insights

The Bulldogs are outscoring opponents by 18.3 points per game, with a +110 scoring differential overall. They put up 83.0 points per game (45th in college basketball) and allow 64.7 per outing (63rd in college basketball).

Gonzaga wins the rebound battle by 12.0 boards on average. It records 40.0 rebounds per game, 14th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 28.0.

Gonzaga makes 6.3 three-pointers per game (266th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 5.3. It shoots 30.9% from deep, and its opponents shoot 25.0%.

Gonzaga has committed 11.7 turnovers per game (169th in college basketball) while forcing 11.0 (268th in college basketball).

