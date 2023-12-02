UT Arlington vs. Grand Canyon December 2 Tickets & Start Time
The Grand Canyon Antelopes (3-1, 0-0 WAC) meet the UT Arlington Mavericks (2-2, 0-0 WAC) in a clash of WAC squads at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on ESPN+.
UT Arlington vs. Grand Canyon Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
UT Arlington Top Players (2022-23)
- Chendall Weaver: 9.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Kyron Gibson: 11.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Shemar Wilson: 10.9 PTS, 7.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Marion Humphrey: 6.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Aaron Johnson-Cash: 7.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
Grand Canyon Top Players (2022-23)
- Rayshon Harrison: 17.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Gabe McGlothan: 12.8 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Chance McMillian: 10.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Noah Baumann: 7.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Yvan Ouedraogo: 5.0 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
UT Arlington vs. Grand Canyon Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Grand Canyon Rank
|Grand Canyon AVG
|UT Arlington AVG
|UT Arlington Rank
|93rd
|75.2
|Points Scored
|66.4
|314th
|94th
|67.3
|Points Allowed
|68.4
|123rd
|79th
|33.4
|Rebounds
|33.6
|69th
|195th
|8.4
|Off. Rebounds
|11.4
|11th
|35th
|9.0
|3pt Made
|6.4
|285th
|221st
|12.5
|Assists
|13.5
|143rd
|113th
|11.2
|Turnovers
|12.8
|272nd
