The Grand Canyon Antelopes (5-2) will try to extend a three-game winning run when visiting the UT Arlington Mavericks (1-6) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at College Park Center.

UT Arlington Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: College Park Center in Arlington, Texas

College Park Center in Arlington, Texas TV: ESPN+

UT Arlington vs. Grand Canyon Scoring Comparison

The Antelopes' 62.3 points per game are 21.6 fewer points than the 83.9 the Mavericks allow.

The 67.7 points per game the Mavericks record are 13.6 more points than the Antelopes give up (54.1).

When UT Arlington puts up more than 54.1 points, it is 1-6.

Grand Canyon has a 5-1 record when allowing fewer than 67.7 points.

The Mavericks are making 38.7% of their shots from the field, 2.2% higher than the Antelopes allow to opponents (36.5%).

The Antelopes' 43.1 shooting percentage is 3.4 lower than the Mavericks have given up.

UT Arlington Leaders

Avery Brittingham: 12.9 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.9 STL, 42.7 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (5-for-12)

12.9 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.9 STL, 42.7 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (5-for-12) Taliyah Clark: 12.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.9 FG%, 40 3PT% (12-for-30)

12.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.9 FG%, 40 3PT% (12-for-30) Gia Adams: 12.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 37.2 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (6-for-26)

12.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 37.2 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (6-for-26) Hannah Humphrey: 9.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 46.4 FG%, 38.7 3PT% (12-for-31)

9.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 46.4 FG%, 38.7 3PT% (12-for-31) Adela Valkova: 7.2 PTS, 54.5 FG%

UT Arlington Schedule