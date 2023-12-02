The Tarleton State Texans (2-2, 0-0 WAC) meet the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (1-3, 0-0 WAC) in a clash of WAC squads at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game will be available on ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Tarleton State Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other UT Rio Grande Valley Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UT Rio Grande Valley Top Players (2022-23)

Justin Johnson: 20.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

20.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Will Johnston: 14.5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Daylen Williams: 6.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.6 BLK

6.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.6 BLK Dima Zdor: 8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK

8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK Ahren Freeman: 8.8 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Tarleton State Top Players (2022-23)

Shamir Bogues: 9.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 2 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 2 STL, 0.4 BLK Freddy Hicks: 16.2 PTS, 6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

16.2 PTS, 6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK Shakur Daniel: 7.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Jakorie Smith: 9.8 PTS, 4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.8 PTS, 4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Lue Williams: 10.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Tarleton State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Tarleton State Rank Tarleton State AVG UT Rio Grande Valley AVG UT Rio Grande Valley Rank 175th 71.9 Points Scored 78.7 28th 112th 67.9 Points Allowed 78.2 350th 347th 27.9 Rebounds 33.8 61st 246th 7.8 Off. Rebounds 8.9 142nd 355th 4.8 3pt Made 6.9 229th 186th 12.9 Assists 15.8 21st 175th 11.8 Turnovers 15.6 359th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.