The Tarleton State Texans (5-2, 1-0 WAC) will look to extend a three-game win streak when they host the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (2-6, 0-1 WAC) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Wisdom Gym as big, 12.5-point favorites. The game airs at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 140.5.

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Tarleton State Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Stephenville, Texas

Stephenville, Texas Venue: Wisdom Gym

Favorite Spread Over/Under Tarleton State -12.5 140.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Vaqueros Betting Records & Stats

UT Rio Grande Valley has combined with its opponent to score more than 140.5 points in four of five games this season.

UT Rio Grande Valley's average game total this season has been 153.3, 12.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.

UT Rio Grande Valley are 2-3-0 against the spread this year.

UT Rio Grande Valley has been underdogs in three games this season, however, it has failed to come away with a win in any of those games.

The Vaqueros have been at least a +550 moneyline underdog three times this season, but was upset in each of those games.

UT Rio Grande Valley has an implied victory probability of 15.4% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Tarleton State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 140.5 % of Games Over 140.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Tarleton State 2 33.3% 68.7 142 64.0 144 135.3 UT Rio Grande Valley 4 80% 73.3 142 80.0 144 156.3

Additional UT Rio Grande Valley Insights & Trends

The Texans' record against the spread in WAC action last season was 7-10-0.

The Vaqueros put up 9.3 more points per game (73.3) than the Texans give up (64.0).

UT Rio Grande Valley is 2-1 against the spread and 2-3 overall when it scores more than 64.0 points.

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Tarleton State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 12.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Tarleton State 4-2-0 0-0 3-3-0 UT Rio Grande Valley 2-3-0 2-1 2-3-0

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Tarleton State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Tarleton State UT Rio Grande Valley 12-2 Home Record 12-6 2-12 Away Record 3-10 6-4-0 Home ATS Record 8-5-0 5-8-0 Away ATS Record 4-9-0 80.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 84.5 63.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.3 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-6-0 5-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-4-0

