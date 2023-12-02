Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Wilbarger County Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Wanting to watch today's high school basketball games in Wilbarger County, Texas? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Wilbarger County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Vernon High School at Newcastle High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 2
- Location: Archer City, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
