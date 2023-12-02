Wyatt Johnston will be among those in action Saturday when his Dallas Stars meet the Tampa Bay Lightning at American Airlines Center. Prop bets for Johnston are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Wyatt Johnston vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW, BSSUN, and NHL Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Johnston Season Stats Insights

Johnston's plus-minus rating this season, in 16:57 per game on the ice, is +1.

In seven of 21 games this season Johnston has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Johnston has a point in nine games this year (out of 21), including multiple points five times.

Johnston has posted an assist in a game six times this season in 21 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability that Johnston goes over his points over/under is 50%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Johnston has an implied probability of 33.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Johnston Stats vs. the Lightning

The Lightning are 31st in goals allowed, giving up 85 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -3 goal differential ranks 19th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 21 Games 2 16 Points 0 9 Goals 0 7 Assists 0

