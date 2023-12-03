The Baylor Bears (6-0) aim to extend a five-game home winning run when hosting the Oregon Ducks (4-2) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Baylor Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas

Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas TV: Fox Sports 1

Baylor vs. Oregon Scoring Comparison

The Ducks' 69.5 points per game are 10.7 more points than the 58.8 the Bears give up.

Oregon has put together a 4-1 record in games it scores more than 58.8 points.

Baylor is 4-0 when it allows fewer than 69.5 points.

The 92 points per game the Bears put up are 26.8 more points than the Ducks allow (65.2).

When Baylor scores more than 65.2 points, it is 6-0.

When Oregon allows fewer than 92 points, it is 4-2.

The Bears shoot 50.6% from the field, 14.8% higher than the Ducks concede defensively.

Baylor Leaders

Dre'Una Edwards: 13.7 PTS, 7 REB, 1.7 STL, 1.3 BLK, 55.6 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18)

13.7 PTS, 7 REB, 1.7 STL, 1.3 BLK, 55.6 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18) Aijha Blackwell: 10.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 46.9 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18)

10.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 46.9 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18) Darianna Littlepage-Buggs: 11 PTS, 56 FG%

11 PTS, 56 FG% Sarah Andrews: 12.8 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (15-for-33)

12.8 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (15-for-33) Bella Fontleroy: 10.7 PTS, 50 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (9-for-21)

