The Baylor Bears (6-0) will attempt to build on a six-game winning run when hosting the Oregon Ducks (4-2) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Ferrell Center. This game is at 2:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Baylor Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas

TV: Fox Sports App

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

Baylor vs. Oregon Scoring Comparison

The Ducks score 10.7 more points per game (69.5) than the Bears allow (58.8).

When it scores more than 58.8 points, Oregon is 4-1.

Baylor has a 4-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 69.5 points.

The Bears score 26.8 more points per game (92.0) than the Ducks allow (65.2).

When Baylor totals more than 65.2 points, it is 6-0.

Oregon has a 4-2 record when allowing fewer than 92.0 points.

The Bears are making 50.6% of their shots from the field, 14.8% higher than the Ducks concede to opponents (35.8%).

Baylor Leaders

Dre'Una Edwards: 13.7 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.7 STL, 1.3 BLK, 55.6 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18)

13.7 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.7 STL, 1.3 BLK, 55.6 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18) Aijha Blackwell: 10.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 46.9 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18)

10.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 46.9 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18) Darianna Littlepage-Buggs: 11.0 PTS, 56.0 FG%

11.0 PTS, 56.0 FG% Sarah Andrews: 12.8 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (15-for-33)

12.8 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (15-for-33) Bella Fontleroy: 10.7 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (9-for-21)

Baylor Schedule