How to Watch the Houston vs. Florida A&M Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 3
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 8:56 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
The Florida A&M Rattlers (1-5) aim to break a four-game road losing skid at the Houston Cougars (4-1) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to see our score picks!
Houston Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Houston vs. Florida A&M Scoring Comparison
- The Rattlers put up 10.6 fewer points per game (54.2) than the Cougars give up (64.8).
- The Cougars put up 87.4 points per game, 8.6 more points than the 78.8 the Rattlers give up.
- When Houston totals more than 78.8 points, it is 4-0.
- Florida A&M is 1-2 when giving up fewer than 87.4 points.
- This year the Cougars are shooting 43.4% from the field, only 1.4% lower than the Rattlers give up.
Houston Leaders
- Laila Blair: 17.8 PTS, 4.8 STL, 47.1 FG%, 30 3PT% (6-for-20)
- Bria Patterson: 12.2 PTS, 2 STL, 1.2 BLK, 40 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)
- N'Yah Boyd: 11.6 PTS, 2.8 STL, 36.5 FG%, 20.8 3PT% (5-for-24)
- Kierra Merchant: 8.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 55.2 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)
- Kamryn Jones: 5.8 PTS, 2.2 STL, 40 FG%, 30 3PT% (3-for-10)
Houston Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|Grambling
|W 106-74
|Fertitta Center
|11/26/2023
|New Orleans
|W 81-54
|Fertitta Center
|11/29/2023
|Middle Tennessee
|L 70-45
|Fertitta Center
|12/3/2023
|Florida A&M
|-
|Fertitta Center
|12/8/2023
|@ Texas A&M-Commerce
|-
|Texas A&M-Commerce Field House
|12/12/2023
|Texas Southern
|-
|Fertitta Center
