The Lamar Cardinals (2-2) face the Sam Houston Bearkats (1-3) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Bernard Johnson Coliseum. The game will start at 6:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.

Lamar vs. Sam Houston Game Information

Lamar Top Players (2022-23)

Nate Calmese: 17.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

Sam Houston Top Players (2022-23)

Qua Grant: 14.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Lamar vs. Sam Houston Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Sam Houston Rank Sam Houston AVG Lamar AVG Lamar Rank 162nd 72.2 Points Scored 67.9 274th 4th 59.3 Points Allowed 74.5 303rd 58th 33.9 Rebounds 32.6 117th 48th 10.1 Off. Rebounds 10 54th 92nd 8.1 3pt Made 5.7 329th 143rd 13.5 Assists 13.2 163rd 235th 12.4 Turnovers 14 334th

