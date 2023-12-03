How to Watch Sam Houston vs. Lamar on TV or Live Stream - December 3
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Lamar Cardinals (4-4) take on the Sam Houston Bearkats (4-4) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Bernard Johnson Coliseum. It begins at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Sam Houston vs. Lamar Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Bernard Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Sam Houston Stats Insights
- The Bearkats are shooting 40.1% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points lower than the 41.5% the Cardinals allow to opponents.
- Sam Houston has a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.5% from the field.
- The Cardinals are the 38th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Bearkats sit at 128th.
- The Bearkats average 73.4 points per game, just 3.9 fewer points than the 77.3 the Cardinals allow.
- When Sam Houston puts up more than 77.3 points, it is 3-0.
Sam Houston Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Sam Houston put up 79.8 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 14.5 more points than it averaged on the road (65.3).
- The Bearkats gave up 53.2 points per game in home games last year, compared to 64.2 when playing on the road.
- Looking at three-point shooting, Sam Houston performed better at home last year, averaging 8.9 treys per game with a 39.5% three-point percentage, compared to 7.5 threes per game and a 35.5% three-point percentage in away games.
Sam Houston Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|Grambling
|W 86-68
|Trojan Arena
|11/25/2023
|Paul Quinn
|W 78-61
|Bernard Johnson Coliseum
|11/29/2023
|@ Arizona State
|L 78-61
|Desert Financial Arena
|12/3/2023
|Lamar
|-
|Bernard Johnson Coliseum
|12/9/2023
|@ Missouri State
|-
|Great Southern Bank Arena
|12/12/2023
|UL Monroe
|-
|Bernard Johnson Coliseum
