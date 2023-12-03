The Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (4-5) face the SMU Mustangs (5-3) as 5.5-point favorites on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 142.5.

SMU vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Odds & Info

Favorite Spread Over/Under Texas A&M-Commerce -5.5 142.5

Mustangs Betting Records & Stats

SMU has combined with its opponents to score more than 142.5 points in three of seven games this season.

The average over/under for SMU's matchups this season is 136.4, 6.1 fewer points than this game's total.

SMU has covered the spread twice in seven opportunities this season.

SMU was defeated in both of the contests it has played as underdogs this season.

The Mustangs are 2-1 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +200 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies SMU has a 33.3% chance of walking away with the win.

SMU vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Over/Under Stats

Games Over 142.5 % of Games Over 142.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Texas A&M-Commerce 2 28.6% 71.7 144.2 71.1 135 143.5 SMU 3 42.9% 72.5 144.2 63.9 135 141.6

Additional SMU Insights & Trends

The Mustangs' 72.5 points per game are just 1.4 more points than the 71.1 the Lions give up to opponents.

SMU has put together a 1-1 ATS record and a 3-0 overall record in games it scores more than 71.1 points.

SMU vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Texas A&M-Commerce 3-4-0 1-0 2-5-0 SMU 2-5-0 0-2 1-6-0

SMU vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Texas A&M-Commerce SMU 5-5 Home Record 7-9 7-12 Away Record 1-10 3-6-0 Home ATS Record 6-9-0 10-7-0 Away ATS Record 2-9-0 78.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.9 68.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.1 7-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-7-0 10-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-2-0

