Texas A&M-Commerce vs. SMU December 3 Tickets & Start Time
The Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (2-4) face the SMU Mustangs (3-1) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023 airing on ESPN+.
Texas A&M-Commerce vs. SMU Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, December 3
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Texas A&M-Commerce (-5.5)
- Total: 142.5
- TV: ESPN+
Texas A&M-Commerce Players to Watch
- Tommie Lewis: 9.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Jerome Brewer Jr.: 11.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Kalen Williams: 12 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK
- Alonzo Dodd: 5.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Zondrick Garrett: 5.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK
SMU Top Players (2022-23)
- Zhuric Phelps: 17.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.2 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Samuell Williamson: 9.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Zach Nutall: 13.2 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Efe Odigie: 11.3 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jalen Smith: 4.6 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
Texas A&M-Commerce vs. SMU Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Texas A&M-Commerce Rank
|Texas A&M-Commerce AVG
|SMU AVG
|SMU Rank
|181st
|71.6
|Points Scored
|70.3
|205th
|274th
|73.4
|Points Allowed
|75.6
|323rd
|312th
|29.1
|Rebounds
|31.3
|210th
|246th
|7.8
|Off. Rebounds
|8.5
|189th
|66th
|8.4
|3pt Made
|6.3
|288th
|81st
|14.4
|Assists
|13.6
|136th
|235th
|12.4
|Turnovers
|12.4
|235th
