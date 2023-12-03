Sunday's game between the Texas A&M Aggies (6-1) and Kansas Jayhawks (3-3) going head to head at Reed Arena has a projected final score of 70-60 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Texas A&M, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET on December 3.

Their last time out, the Aggies won on Thursday 81-57 against Wake Forest.

Texas A&M vs. Kansas Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas

Reed Arena in College Station, Texas How to Watch on TV: SEC Network

Texas A&M vs. Kansas Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas A&M 70, Kansas 60

Other SEC Predictions

Texas A&M Schedule Analysis

The Aggies' signature win of the season came in a 65-51 victory on November 25 against the California Golden Bears, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 28) in our computer rankings.

The Aggies have one win over Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 15th-most in the nation.

Texas A&M has tied for the 21st-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (one).

Texas A&M 2023-24 Best Wins

65-51 at home over Cal (No. 28) on November 25

74-55 at home over North Texas (No. 63) on November 12

81-57 on the road over Wake Forest (No. 143) on November 30

73-50 at home over Texas A&M-CC (No. 190) on November 9

84-32 over Winthrop (No. 290) on November 24

Texas A&M Leaders

Lauren Ware: 10.7 PTS, 9.7 REB, 2.9 BLK, 50.9 FG%

10.7 PTS, 9.7 REB, 2.9 BLK, 50.9 FG% Aicha Coulibaly: 11.4 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.9 STL, 52.7 FG%

11.4 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.9 STL, 52.7 FG% Janiah Barker: 12.9 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.1 STL, 55.6 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (6-for-16)

12.9 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.1 STL, 55.6 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (6-for-16) Endyia Rogers: 10.6 PTS, 2 STL, 33.3 FG%, 38.2 3PT% (13-for-34)

10.6 PTS, 2 STL, 33.3 FG%, 38.2 3PT% (13-for-34) Sahara Jones: 7.4 PTS, 34.5 FG%

Texas A&M Performance Insights

The Aggies have a +163 scoring differential, topping opponents by 23.3 points per game. They're putting up 73.6 points per game to rank 86th in college basketball and are allowing 50.3 per contest to rank ninth in college basketball.

