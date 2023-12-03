Sunday's game at Moody Center has the No. 10 Texas Longhorns (8-0) matching up with the No. 11 UConn Huskies (4-2) at 3:00 PM (on December 3). Our computer prediction projects a 72-69 victory for Texas, who is a small favorite based on our model.

In their last time out, the Longhorns won on Wednesday 112-74 against Oral Roberts.

The Longhorns enter this game following a 112-74 win against Oral Roberts on Wednesday. In their most recent matchup on Saturday, the Huskies earned a 71-63 victory over Kansas. Taylor Jones scored a team-leading 27 points for the Longhorns in the win. In the Huskies' win, Paige Bueckers led the team with 22 points (adding four rebounds and one assist).

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Texas vs. UConn Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas

Moody Center in Austin, Texas How to Watch on TV: ABC

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Texas vs. UConn Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas 72, UConn 69

Top 25 Predictions

Texas Schedule Analysis

The Longhorns' signature win this season came in an 84-42 victory on November 23 over the Arizona State Sun Devils, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 96) in our computer rankings.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Texas is 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 21st-most wins.

The Longhorns have the most Quadrant 3 victories in the country (four).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Texas 2023-24 Best Wins

84-42 over Arizona State (No. 96) on November 23

75-57 at home over Liberty (No. 120) on November 12

76-44 over South Florida (No. 130) on November 25

112-74 at home over Oral Roberts (No. 148) on November 29

80-35 at home over Southern (No. 154) on November 8

UConn Schedule Analysis

The Huskies' signature win of the season came in an 80-48 victory on November 16 over the Maryland Terrapins, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 35) in our computer rankings.

The Huskies have tied for the 15th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (one), but also have tied for the 26th-most Quadrant 1 defeats (two).

UConn has two wins versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the fifth-most in the nation.

When facing Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), the Longhorns are 4-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the first-most wins.

UConn 2023-24 Best Wins

80-48 at home over Maryland (No. 35) on November 16

62-44 on the road over Minnesota (No. 42) on November 19

71-63 over Kansas (No. 66) on November 25

102-58 at home over Dayton (No. 210) on November 8

Texas Leaders

Rori Harmon: 11.8 PTS, 7.5 AST, 3.1 STL, 48.8 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)

11.8 PTS, 7.5 AST, 3.1 STL, 48.8 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13) Jones: 17.4 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.8 BLK, 73.2 FG%

17.4 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.8 BLK, 73.2 FG% Amina Muhammad: 9.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 66.7 FG%

9.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 66.7 FG% Madison Booker: 10.8 PTS, 47.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)

10.8 PTS, 47.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15) Shaylee Gonzales: 9.6 PTS, 1.9 STL, 41.9 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (9-for-26)

UConn Leaders

Bueckers: 20.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 48.9 FG%, 44.0 3PT% (11-for-25)

20.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 48.9 FG%, 44.0 3PT% (11-for-25) Aaliyah Edwards: 14.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 52.1 FG%

14.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 52.1 FG% Aubrey Griffin: 9.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 1.2 BLK, 48.8 FG%

9.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 1.2 BLK, 48.8 FG% Nika Muhl: 7.0 PTS, 51.5 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14)

7.0 PTS, 51.5 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14) KK Arnold: 7.2 PTS, 2.0 STL, 54.8 FG%, 60.0 3PT% (3-for-5)

Texas Performance Insights

The Longhorns are outscoring opponents by 41.9 points per game with a +335 scoring differential overall. They put up 91.8 points per game (seventh in college basketball) and allow 49.9 per contest (sixth in college basketball).

UConn Performance Insights

The Huskies' +80 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 13.4 points per game) is a result of putting up 77.2 points per game (61st in college basketball) while giving up 63.8 per contest (180th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.