The Texas Longhorns (8-0) will host the UConn Huskies (4-2) after victories in eight straight home games. It starts at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

Texas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas

Moody Center in Austin, Texas TV: ABC

Texas vs. UConn Scoring Comparison

The Huskies put up an average of 77.2 points per game, 27.3 more points than the 49.9 the Longhorns allow.

UConn is 4-2 when it scores more than 49.9 points.

Texas is 8-0 when it gives up fewer than 77.2 points.

The Longhorns average 28.0 more points per game (91.8) than the Huskies give up (63.8).

When Texas totals more than 63.8 points, it is 8-0.

UConn is 4-1 when giving up fewer than 91.8 points.

This year the Longhorns are shooting 51.9% from the field, 15.1% higher than the Huskies concede.

The Huskies shoot 45.4% from the field, 8.3% higher than the Longhorns concede.

Texas Leaders

Rori Harmon: 11.8 PTS, 7.5 AST, 3.1 STL, 48.8 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)

11.8 PTS, 7.5 AST, 3.1 STL, 48.8 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13) Taylor Jones: 17.4 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.8 BLK, 73.2 FG%

17.4 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.8 BLK, 73.2 FG% Amina Muhammad: 9.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 66.7 FG%

9.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 66.7 FG% Madison Booker: 10.8 PTS, 47.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)

10.8 PTS, 47.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15) Shaylee Gonzales: 9.6 PTS, 1.9 STL, 41.9 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (9-for-26)

