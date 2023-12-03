The Texas Longhorns (8-0) will try to continue an eight-game winning stretch when they host the UConn Huskies (4-2) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Moody Center. The matchup airs on ABC.

Texas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas

Moody Center in Austin, Texas TV: ABC

Texas vs. UConn Scoring Comparison

The Huskies' 77.2 points per game are 27.3 more points than the 49.9 the Longhorns allow.

When it scores more than 49.9 points, UConn is 4-2.

Texas has an 8-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 77.2 points.

The Longhorns average 91.8 points per game, 28 more points than the 63.8 the Huskies give up.

When Texas totals more than 63.8 points, it is 8-0.

UConn has a 4-1 record when giving up fewer than 91.8 points.

The Longhorns are making 51.9% of their shots from the field, 15.1% higher than the Huskies allow to opponents (36.8%).

The Huskies' 45.4 shooting percentage from the field is 8.3 higher than the Longhorns have conceded.

Texas Leaders

Rori Harmon: 11.8 PTS, 7.5 AST, 3.1 STL, 48.8 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)

11.8 PTS, 7.5 AST, 3.1 STL, 48.8 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13) Taylor Jones: 17.4 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.8 BLK, 73.2 FG%

17.4 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.8 BLK, 73.2 FG% Amina Muhammad: 9.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 66.7 FG%

9.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 66.7 FG% Madison Booker: 10.8 PTS, 47.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)

10.8 PTS, 47.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15) Shaylee Gonzales: 9.6 PTS, 1.9 STL, 41.9 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (9-for-26)

Texas Schedule