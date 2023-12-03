How to Watch the UTEP vs. UTSA Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 3
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 6:58 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The UTSA Roadrunners (4-3) face the UTEP Miners (4-4) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023.
UTEP Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UTEP vs. UTSA Scoring Comparison
- The Miners score 5.6 more points per game (67.6) than the Roadrunners allow (62).
- UTEP is 3-1 when it scores more than 62 points.
- UTSA is 4-2 when it gives up fewer than 67.6 points.
- The Roadrunners record 61 points per game, 8.8 fewer points than the 69.8 the Miners allow.
- UTEP is 3-1 when giving up fewer than 61 points.
- The Roadrunners shoot 38.9% from the field, 5.1% lower than the Miners allow defensively.
- The Miners' 40.4 shooting percentage from the field is only 5.8 higher than the Roadrunners have conceded.
UTEP Leaders
- Jane Asinde: 16.9 PTS, 10.4 REB, 1.7 STL, 43.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)
- Erin Wilson: 12.3 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.4 STL, 42.3 FG%, 25 3PT% (2-for-8)
- Delma Zita: 7.6 PTS, 1.9 STL, 44.2 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)
- Mahri Petree: 8.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.3 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22)
- Adhel Tac: 8.1 PTS, 39.6 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (4-for-9)
UTEP Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/23/2023
|TCU
|L 85-56
|McArthur Center
|11/26/2023
|North Alabama
|W 95-88
|Don Haskins Center
|11/30/2023
|Colorado State
|L 66-59
|Don Haskins Center
|12/3/2023
|@ UTSA
|-
|UTSA Convocation Center
|12/9/2023
|Portland
|-
|Don Haskins Center
|12/20/2023
|UIC
|-
|Rubin Arena
