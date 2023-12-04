Monday's contest at Charles Koch Arena has the Wichita State Shockers (4-4) squaring off against the Houston Christian Huskies (3-5) at 7:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 71-57 victory, as our model heavily favors Wichita State.

The Huskies are coming off of a 79-34 loss to Texas Tech in their last outing on Friday.

Houston Christian vs. Wichita State Game Info

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas

Houston Christian vs. Wichita State Score Prediction

Prediction: Wichita State 71, Houston Christian 57

Other Southland Predictions

Houston Christian Schedule Analysis

This year, the Huskies are winless versus D1 opponents.

The Huskies have three losses to Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the sixth-most in the nation.

Houston Christian has one loss against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 49th-most in the nation.

Houston Christian 2023-24 Best Wins

Houston Christian Leaders

Kennedy Wilson: 10.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 37.5 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14)

10.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 37.5 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14) N'Denasija Collins: 12.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 48.6 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8)

12.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 48.6 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8) Amy Cotton: 3.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 34.2 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12)

3.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 34.2 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12) Enya Maguire: 8.6 PTS, 36.0 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (15-for-46)

8.6 PTS, 36.0 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (15-for-46) Jo Oly: 3.9 PTS, 28.6 FG%

Houston Christian Performance Insights

The Huskies are being outscored by 12.6 points per game, with a -101 scoring differential overall. They put up 55.8 points per game (318th in college basketball), and allow 68.4 per contest (255th in college basketball).

