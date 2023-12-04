The Dallas Stars' upcoming contest versus the Tampa Bay Lightning is set for Monday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Joel Hanley light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Joel Hanley score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Hanley stats and insights

Hanley is yet to score through five games this season.

In one game versus the Lightning this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

Hanley has no points on the power play.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning are 31st in goals allowed, conceding 93 total goals (3.7 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.7 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.

Hanley recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/2/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 15:31 Home W 8-1 11/20/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 12:01 Home W 6-3 11/18/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 12:55 Home L 6-3 11/14/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 12:44 Home W 4-3 OT 11/6/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 8:20 Home L 3-2

Stars vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023

Monday, December 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW, BSSUN, and ESPN+

BSSW, BSSUN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.