Sportsbooks have set player props for Domantas Sabonis, Brandon Ingram and others when the Sacramento Kings host the New Orleans Pelicans at Golden 1 Center on Monday at 10:00 PM ET.

Kings vs. Pelicans Game Info

  • Date: Monday, December 4, 2023
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT, NBCS-CA, and BSNO
  • Location: Sacramento, California
  • Venue: Golden 1 Center

Kings vs Pelicans Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Sacramento Kings

Domantas Sabonis Props

PTS REB AST
18.5 (Over: +100) 11.5 (Over: -132) 6.5 (Over: -147)
  • Sabonis' 18.6 points per game average is 0.1 points more than Monday's over/under.
  • He has averaged 0.3 more rebounds per game (11.8) than his prop bet total in Monday's game (11.5).
  • Sabonis' season-long assist average -- 6.9 per game -- is 0.4 higher than Monday's assist over/under (6.5).

De'Aaron Fox Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
27.5 (Over: -114) 3.5 (Over: -156) 6.5 (Over: +102) 2.5 (Over: -111)
  • The 27.5-point total set for De'Aaron Fox on Monday is 2.8 less than his season scoring average.
  • He has averaged 4.7 rebounds per game, 1.2 higher than his prop bet on Monday.
  • Fox has averaged 6.6 assists this season, 0.1 more than his prop bet on Monday.
  • He has knocked down 3.1 three-pointers per game, 0.6 more than his over/under on Monday (2.5).

Malik Monk Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
14.5 (Over: -104) 3.5 (Over: +126) 4.5 (Over: +108) 2.5 (Over: +130)
  • The 14.5-point prop total for Malik Monk on Monday is 0.1 higher than his scoring average, which is 14.4.
  • He has collected 2.9 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Monday's game (3.5).
  • Monk averages 4.6 assists, 0.1 more than his over/under for Monday.
  • Monk's 2.5 three-pointers made per game is equal to his Monday over/under.

NBA Props Today: New Orleans Pelicans

Brandon Ingram Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
22.5 (Over: -115) 5.5 (Over: +110) 5.5 (Over: +116) 1.5 (Over: +148)
  • Ingram is averaging 23.4 points in the 2023-24 season, 0.9 more than Monday's prop total.
  • His rebounding average -- 5.2 -- is 0.3 lower than his over/under on Monday.
  • Ingram's assist average -- 5.3 -- is 0.2 lower than Monday's over/under (5.5).
  • Ingram has knocked down 1.2 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).

Zion Williamson Props

PTS REB AST
23.5 (Over: -114) 5.5 (Over: -135) 4.5 (Over: -141)
  • The 23.5 points Zion Williamson has scored per game this season is the same as his over/under set for Monday.
  • His per-game rebound average of 5.8 is 0.3 more than his prop bet over/under for Monday's game (5.5).
  • Williamson has averaged 4.9 assists per game, 0.4 more than Monday's assist over/under (4.5).

