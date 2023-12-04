The Tampa Bay Lightning (10-10-5) host the Dallas Stars (14-5-3) at Amalie Arena on Monday, December 4 at 7:00 PM ET on BSSW, BSSUN, and ESPN+. The Lightning have lost four straight games.

In the past 10 contests, the Stars have put up a record of 6-2-2. They have put up 42 goals, while their opponents have scored 29. They have gone on the power play 33 times during that span, and have capitalized with 12 goals (36.4% of opportunities).

Ahead of watching this matchup, here is a glimpse at which team we predict will bring home the victory in Monday's action on the ice.

Stars vs. Lightning Predictions for Monday

Our computer projection model for this encounter expects a final result of Stars 4, Lightning 3.

Moneyline Pick: Stars (-110)

Stars (-110) Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.7 goals on average)

Over 6 (computer predicts 6.7 goals on average) Spread Pick: Lightning (+1.5)

Stars vs Lightning Additional Info

Stars Splits and Trends

The Stars have posted a record of 3-3-6 in overtime games as part of an overall mark of 14-5-3.

Dallas has earned 14 points (6-1-2) in its nine games that finished with a one-goal margin.

In three games this season when the Stars ended a game with just one goal, they earned a total of three points (1-1-1).

Dallas has earned three points (1-1-1 record) this season when scoring two goals .

The Stars have earned 25 points in their 15 games with more than two goals scored.

This season, Dallas has capitalized on a lone power-play goal in six games and picked up eight points with a record of 4-2-0.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Dallas is 7-3-1 (15 points).

The Stars' opponents have had more shots in 11 games. The Stars finished 7-2-2 in those contests (16 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Lightning Rank Lightning AVG Stars AVG Stars Rank 10th 3.32 Goals Scored 3.55 6th 30th 3.72 Goals Allowed 2.77 8th 17th 30.8 Shots 29.9 21st 20th 31.2 Shots Allowed 31.9 24th 2nd 31.76% Power Play % 22.73% 11th 11th 82.43% Penalty Kill % 88.46% 3rd

Stars vs. Lightning Game Time and TV Channel

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW, BSSUN, and ESPN+

BSSW, BSSUN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

