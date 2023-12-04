Will Roope Hintz Score a Goal Against the Lightning on December 4?
In the upcoming tilt against the Tampa Bay Lightning, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, can we count on Roope Hintz to light the lamp for the Dallas Stars? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to determine which player props you should be strongly considering.
Will Roope Hintz score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +195 (Bet $10 to win $19.50 if he scores a goal)
Hintz stats and insights
- Hintz has scored in seven of 21 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has not scored versus the Lightning this season in one game (two shots).
- He has three goals on the power play, and also three assists.
- He takes 2.4 shots per game, and converts 15.4% of them.
Lightning defensive stats
- The Lightning have conceded 93 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 31st in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 18.7 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.
Hintz recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/2/2023
|Lightning
|2
|0
|2
|13:54
|Home
|W 8-1
|11/30/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|14:55
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|16:09
|Away
|W 2-0
|11/24/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|18:52
|Home
|L 7-4
|11/22/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|1
|0
|18:42
|Home
|L 2-1 OT
|11/20/2023
|Rangers
|3
|1
|2
|17:22
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/18/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|18:09
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/14/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|1
|0
|17:19
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/12/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|14:35
|Away
|W 8-3
|11/11/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|18:49
|Away
|W 3-2
Stars vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW, BSSUN, and ESPN+
