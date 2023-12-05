The No. 6 Baylor Bears (8-0) will attempt to extend an eight-game winning run when they host the Seton Hall Pirates (5-2) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Ferrell Center. The matchup airs on ESPN2.

Baylor Stats Insights

The Bears make 52.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 11.2 percentage points higher than the Pirates have allowed to their opponents (40.9%).

Baylor has an 8-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.9% from the field.

The Bears are the 41st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Pirates sit at 65th.

The Bears record 92.8 points per game, 26.1 more points than the 66.7 the Pirates give up.

Baylor is 8-0 when scoring more than 66.7 points.

Baylor Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Baylor scored 82.2 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 11.1 more points than it averaged in away games (71.1).

The Bears gave up 66.4 points per game in home games last season, compared to 75.9 away from home.

When it comes to three-point shooting, Baylor fared better in home games last year, averaging 10.1 threes per game with a 38.3% three-point percentage, compared to 9.1 threes per game and a 35.8% three-point percentage in road games.

Baylor Upcoming Schedule