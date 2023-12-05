The No. 9 Baylor Bears (8-0) will try to extend an eight-game win streak when they host the Seton Hall Pirates (5-2) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Ferrell Center as big, 11-point favorites. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN2. The matchup's point total is set at 151.5.

Baylor vs. Seton Hall Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Waco, Texas

Waco, Texas Venue: Ferrell Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Baylor -11 151.5

Baylor Betting Records & Stats

Baylor's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 151.5 points six times.

The average point total in Baylor's outings this year is 161.3, 9.8 more points than this game's over/under.

So far this season, the Bears have put together a 5-2-1 record against the spread.

Baylor (5-2-1 ATS) has covered the spread 62.5% of the time, 33.9% more often than Seton Hall (2-4-1) this year.

Baylor vs. Seton Hall Over/Under Stats

Games Over 151.5 % of Games Over 151.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Baylor 6 75% 92.8 170.8 68.5 135.2 148.9 Seton Hall 3 42.9% 78.0 170.8 66.7 135.2 139.3

Additional Baylor Insights & Trends

The 92.8 points per game the Bears score are 26.1 more points than the Pirates give up (66.7).

Baylor is 5-2-1 against the spread and 8-0 overall when scoring more than 66.7 points.

Baylor vs. Seton Hall Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 11+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Baylor 5-2-1 3-2-1 6-2-0 Seton Hall 2-4-1 0-0 4-3-0

Baylor vs. Seton Hall Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Baylor Seton Hall 14-3 Home Record 9-6 5-5 Away Record 6-7 10-7-0 Home ATS Record 7-8-0 4-5-1 Away ATS Record 9-3-1 82.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.9 71.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.8 8-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-9-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-8-0

