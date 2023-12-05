Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Bexar County, Texas today. Details on how to watch all of the action can be located below.

Bexar County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Thomas Jefferson High School at Holy Cross Of San Antonio

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 5

Location: San Antonio, TX

How to Stream: Watch Here

Alamo Heights High School at Harlandale High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 5

Location: San Antonio, TX

How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Southwest High School - San Antonio

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 5

Location: San Antonio, TX

How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at TMI Episcopal

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 5

Location: San Antonio, TX

How to Stream: Watch Here

Heritage School at The Christian School at Castle Hills

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5

Location: San Antonio, TX

How to Stream: Watch Here

Sunnybrook Christian Academy at Waelder High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5

Location: Waelder, TX

How to Stream: Watch Here

Poth High School at Randolph High School