Bucks vs. Knicks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Milwaukee Bucks (14-6) are favored (by 4.5 points) to continue an eight-game home winning streak when they host the New York Knicks (12-7) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. The over/under in the matchup is 223.5.
Bucks vs. Knicks Odds & Info
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: TNT, BSWI, and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Bucks
|-4.5
|223.5
Bucks Betting Records & Stats
- Milwaukee and its opponents have scored more than 223.5 points in 17 of 20 games this season.
- Milwaukee's contests this year have an average total of 239.2, 15.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Bucks are 8-12-0 ATS this season.
- Milwaukee has been the favorite in 19 games this season and won 14 (73.7%) of those contests.
- Milwaukee has a record of 11-2, a 84.6% win rate, when it's favored by -200 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 66.7% chance of a victory for the Bucks.
Knicks Betting Records & Stats
- New York has played eight games this season that finished with a combined score higher than 223.5 points.
- New York's matchups this season have a 216.4-point average over/under, 7.1 fewer points than this game's total.
- So far this year, New York has put together an 11-8-0 record against the spread.
- The Knicks have been chosen as underdogs in seven games this year and have walked away with the win two times (28.6%) in those games.
- New York has not won as an underdog of +165 or more on the moneyline this season in two games with those odds or longer.
- New York has an implied victory probability of 37.7% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
Bucks vs Knicks Additional Info
Bucks vs. Knicks Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 223.5
|% of Games Over 223.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Bucks
|17
|85%
|121.1
|232
|118.1
|223.6
|233.9
|Knicks
|8
|42.1%
|110.9
|232
|105.5
|223.6
|220.9
Additional Bucks Insights & Trends
- The Bucks have a 7-3 record against the spread while finishing 8-2 overall in their past 10 games.
- In their past 10 contests, the Bucks have gone over the total seven times.
- Against the spread, Milwaukee has fared worse when playing at home, covering three times in 10 home games, and five times in 10 road games.
- The 121.1 points per game the Bucks score are 15.6 more points than the Knicks give up (105.5).
- When Milwaukee scores more than 105.5 points, it is 8-11 against the spread and 14-5 overall.
Additional Knicks Insights & Trends
- New York has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall over its past 10 games.
- In their past 10 games, the Knicks have gone over the total six times.
- In 2023-24 against the spread, New York has a lower winning percentage at home (.444, 4-5-0 record) than on the road (.700, 7-3-0).
- The Knicks score an average of 110.9 points per game, 7.2 fewer points than the 118.1 the Bucks give up to opponents.
- New York is 6-0 against the spread and 6-0 overall when it scores more than 118.1 points.
Bucks vs. Knicks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Bucks
|8-12
|5-10
|13-7
|Knicks
|11-8
|1-1
|9-10
Bucks vs. Knicks Point Insights
|Bucks
|Knicks
|121.1
|110.9
|3
|24
|8-11
|6-0
|14-5
|6-0
|118.1
|105.5
|23
|1
|1-3
|11-8
|4-0
|12-7
