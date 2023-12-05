Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Collin County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
High school basketball competition in Collin County, Texas is happening today, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Collin County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Byron Nelson High School at Plano West Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Plano, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fort Worth Christian School at Prestonwood Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Plano, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lebanon Trail High School at Seagoville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
