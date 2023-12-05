High school basketball competition in Collin County, Texas is happening today, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.

Collin County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Byron Nelson High School at Plano West Senior High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5

Location: Plano, TX

Plano, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Fort Worth Christian School at Prestonwood Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5

Location: Plano, TX

Plano, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Lebanon Trail High School at Seagoville High School