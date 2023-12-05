Dallas County, Texas has high school basketball matchups on the calendar today, and information on how to stream them is available in this article.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Dallas County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Creekview High School at Flower Mound High School

Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on December 5

6:15 PM CT on December 5 Location: Flower Mound, TX

Flower Mound, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Richardson High School at Marcus High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5

7:00 PM CT on December 5 Location: Flower Mound, TX

Flower Mound, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Naaman Forest High School at Little Elm High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5

7:00 PM CT on December 5 Location: Little Elm, TX

Little Elm, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Venus High School at W W Samuell High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5

7:00 PM CT on December 5 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Justin F Kimball School at South Oak Cliff High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5

7:30 PM CT on December 5 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX Conference: 5A - District 12

5A - District 12 How to Stream: Watch Here

Bishop Lynch High School at Carter High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5

7:30 PM CT on December 5 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

W H Adamson High School at Woodrow Wilson

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5

7:30 PM CT on December 5 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Cistercian Prep School at Prince of Peace Christian School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5

7:30 PM CT on December 5 Location: Carrollton, TX

Carrollton, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

W T White High School at Thomas Jefferson High School - Dallas

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5

7:30 PM CT on December 5 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX Conference: 5A - District 11

5A - District 11 How to Stream: Watch Here

Andress High School at DeSoto High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5

7:30 PM CT on December 5 Location: DeSoto, TX

DeSoto, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

James Madison High School at Franklin D Roosevelt High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5

7:30 PM CT on December 5 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Lebanon Trail High School at Seagoville High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5

7:30 PM CT on December 5 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Tyler High School at Lincoln High School

Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 5

8:00 PM CT on December 5 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Terrell High School at Emmett J Conrad High School