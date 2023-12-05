Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Ellis County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Ellis County, Texas today? We've got you covered.
Ellis County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ovilla Christian School at Avalon High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Avalon, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Midlothian High School at Timberview High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Arlington, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Centennial High School - Burleson at Midlothian Heritage High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Midlothian, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Palmer High School at Fairfield High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Fairfield, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
