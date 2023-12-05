Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Hansford County, Texas. To learn how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Hansford County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Pampa High School at Spearman High School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 5
  • Location: Spearman, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.