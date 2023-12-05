If you're searching for how to watch high school basketball in Harris County, Texas today, we've got you covered here.

Harris County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Allen Academy at Providence Classical School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5

7:00 PM CT on December 5 Location: Spring, TX

Spring, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Memorial High School - Pasadena at Kempner High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5

7:00 PM CT on December 5 Location: Sugar Land, TX

Sugar Land, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Chinquapin Preparatory School at Covenant Christian School - Conroe

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5

7:00 PM CT on December 5 Location: North Conroe, TX

North Conroe, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

South Houston High School at Clear Lake High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5

7:00 PM CT on December 5 Location: Houston, TX

Houston, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Aldine Senior High School at Marshall High School - Fort Bend

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5

7:00 PM CT on December 5 Location: Missouri City, TX

Missouri City, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Cypress Christian School at Rosehill Christian School

Game Time: 7:20 PM CT on December 5

7:20 PM CT on December 5 Location: Tomball, TX

Tomball, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Lutheran North Academy