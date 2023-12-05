If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Jones County, Texas, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are outlined below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Jones County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Anson High School at De Leon High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 5

6:30 PM CT on December 5 Location: De Leon, TX

De Leon, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Stamford High School at Jayton High School