Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Knox County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:37 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
We have high school basketball action in Knox County, Texas today, and information on how to stream these matchups is available in this article.
Knox County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Guthrie High School at Munday High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Munday, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Knox City High School at Paducah High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Paducah, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
