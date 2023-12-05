Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in McCulloch County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:37 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
If you reside in McCulloch County, Texas and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
McCulloch County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mullin High School at Rochelle High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Rochelle, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lohn High School at Blanket High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Blanket, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
