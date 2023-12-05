When the NBA games tips off on Tuesday, which players are set to hit the hardwood, and which will be sidelined? To get all the info you need, we provide the full NBA injury report below.

Today's NBA Injury Report

Bucks vs. Knicks Injury Report

7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, airing on TNT, BSWI, and MSG (Watch this game on Fubo)

Bucks Injuries: Jae Crowder, SF: Out (Groin), Pat Connaughton, SG: Out (Ankle), Andre Jackson, SG: Questionable (Back)

Knicks Injuries: DaQuan Jeffries, SG: Questionable (Illness), Evan Fournier, SG: Questionable (Illness)

Lakers vs. Suns Injury Report

10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, airing on TNT, SportsNet LA, and AZFamily (Watch this game on Fubo)

Lakers Injuries: Gabe Vincent, PG: Out (Knee), Jarred Vanderbilt, PF: Questionable (Heel), Rui Hachimura, PF: Questionable (Nose), LeBron James, SF: Questionable (Calf), Anthony Davis, PF: Questionable (Adductor)

Suns Injuries: Bradley Beal, SG: Out (Back), Damion Lee, SG: Out (Knee), Eric Gordon, SG: Questionable (Knee)

