Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Nueces County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Nueces County, Texas today by tuning in and catching every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Nueces County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Texas School For The Deaf at Incarnate Word Academy
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Corpus Christi, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Alice High School at London High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Corpus Chrisiti, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
