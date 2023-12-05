Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Palo Pinto County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:38 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
In Palo Pinto County, Texas, there are exciting high school basketball games on the calendar today. Information on how to watch them is available in this article.
Palo Pinto County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Community Christian High School at Victory Baptist Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Weatherford, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
